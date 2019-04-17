The Jordan Cove Energy Project draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) was released March 29 to the public, all 5,000-plus pages with all the supporting documents needed to understand it. But it’s all digital. As I write this, more than a week after its release, there are no paper copies of this document available for public view.
There are almost 100 landowners along the proposed pipeline route that have refused to sign right-of-way easements with Pembina, the company that is proposing this project. Many of these landowners could have their property taken from them through eminent domain but do not have access to computers or adequate internet service to be able to comment. About 75 percent of these landowners are over 65; 95 percent are over 55.
Many of these elderly rural landowners are ranchers and farmers and may not have the requisite computer skills for handling such a large document. Many live far from libraries where paper copies were supposed to be available to read.
You would hope that those most affected by this project would have a reasonable chance to comment on it. But it doesn’t appear to be that way.
I do not understand why a company that has spent many millions of dollars on mailing tens of thousands of deceitful, annoying and obnoxious pamphlets and other material falsely promoting their project, would not see to it that every landowner potentially affected by this project would be sent a copy of the EIS, even though it is also FERC’s responsibility.
There are many thousands of other Oregonians that may not have property directly on the route but are also interested in commenting. I think this says a lot: the company is more interested in telling the public a false story through its PR efforts than helping the public be able to read the actual facts in the EIS.
Larry Mangan
North Bend