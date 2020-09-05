As part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Coos County Out of the Darkness Virtual Experience, I will be participating online on Sept. 12 at www.afsp.org/cooscounty to draw attention to the importance of suicide prevention. I will be joined by many who share my dedication.
Last year, over 550 Out of the Darkness events took place in communities and on campuses across the United States, attended by a quarter of a million dedicated people who share my passion. Our movement is growing.
Like many, I walk because suicide has affected me personally and suicide rates in Coos County are among the highest in Oregon.
As the President of the Oregon Chapter of AFSP and a mental health professional, I have dedicated my time and energy to educating others about suicide prevention and mental health.
Our goal is to spread awareness of what is currently the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., and let others know they are not alone. Please help us ensure that mental health is looked upon in equal importance to physical health, and continue to bring hope to those affected by suicide. Join me in this experience. We need you.
Together, we #KeepGoing.
Lance Nelson
North Bend
