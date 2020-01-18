So many of us are frustrated, troubled about all the articles, testimonies, pictures and arguments about President Trump.
So much that is put out before us to see seems to be so negative and pessimistic. No matter what Mr. Trump does is portrayed in such as way as to tear down his character, destroy what he says and does. We are sick of all this!
I know that Mr. Trump makes mistakes, that he sins, that he fails. Who doesn't, by the way? If people with cameras and microphones followed us 24-hours a day, what would be revealed?
It is ridiculous, and pathetic what is shared in "letters to the editor" columns, in the demeaning cartoon pictures in the editorial section. He is President of the United States, and doesn't deserve such depicting and descriptions.
The news media, the internet, the radio, television all seem to have the same agenda. How can it be that there is such a line of attack that prevails?
You have free articles remaining.
I crude illustration I think of is this: If Mr. Trump would pass gas in a public place by accident in getting up from a chair (it happens to all of us who are older) it would be recorded and perhaps put on the front page of the newspaper, with a comment! Shame, shame.
Something has to be done to get rid of all this unnecessary arguing, fault-finding, accusing, ridiculing, protesting, quibbling over words, ideas and planned actions.
Bob Lentz
Coos Bay