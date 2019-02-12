Mr. Zimmerman, I have followed your dribble as long as I could possibly stand it. Just what are these high crimes and misdemeanors you slander Mr. Trump with? Mueller hasn't found anything in two years of investigating while using millions of our tax dollars. Can you even conceive what he would have found if the same investigation were directed against the Clintons, the head of the FBI, or John Kerry? There is no scientific proof we are responsible for global warming. Try looking to China, India, and Russia. Do you have any concept of how many innocent people were killed by Bush and Obama in the Middle East? Remember "Shock & Awe?" How long is long enough to continue a war ... 3, 10, or maybe 19 years? How many of our young men killed over sand and oil is enough? Our country is in better shape than ever. Numbers don't lie. You wouldn't recognize a patriot president if he bit you on your kiester. Considering what a criminal Hillary is and the Democrats over bearing government are, we would have all of South America moving here, causing rampant crime and over taxation of our hospitals, schools, jobs, and infrastructure. You would be advised to learn Spanish and surrender your freedom and liberty. Do us all a favor; If you are so against our president, buy a lot next to Jordan Cove and wait for the quake.
Terry Bernhardt
Coquille