The Green New Deal has gained a surprising amount of support since it was introduced by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ed Markey, among others. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley were there when she introduced it. Peter DeFazio announced that he was proud to be an original co-sponsor of the Green New Deal.
This is all great news to hear, but this is troubling for Ron Wyden, and to a lesser extent, Peter DeFazio. First, let me explain that to support a "Green New Deal" means you have to support a transition off of fossil fuels, that means stopping support of all fossil fuels projects immediately, and doubling down on renewable energy and resources.
Senator Jeff Merkley supports the Green New Deal, but he opposes Jordan Cove because it would be the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the state. That shows Merkley understands the meaning of transition off of fossil fuels.
Senator Ron Wyden on the other hand, who I've personally met and support most of the time, somehow supports both the Green New Deal and the Jordan Cove Energy Project. Those two proposals are not compatible. We can not build a massive methane emitting pipeline if we are to transition off fossil fuels in an effort to fight climate change. Ron Wyden needs to understand that, or he might not be reelected.
Congressman DeFazio seems to not support or oppose Jordan Cove, but he is an original co-sponsor of the Green New Deal bill, though it is only a non-binding resolution at this point. Why I write this opinion piece is because both Ron Wyden and Peter DeFazio, and any other Oregon politicians that say they support a Green New Deal need to recognize that if one of the goals of the agreement is to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, then they cannot support the Jordan Cove Energy Project nor any other fossil fuel project in Oregon, whether proposed, in construction, or built and in use, and they have to publicly oppose them and suggest greener alternatives.
Now, once again, investing in wind, solar, wave, geothermal, and biomass energy would be a better alternative, and investing in carbon engineering would help to work toward the goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions without everybody having to buy an electric vehicle. Oregon should lead the way with climate legislation, not maintain support of fossil fuel industries. We're better than this.
Cameron Langley
Coos Bay