As recent events have shown, our climate continues to experience a slow but steady increase in temperature. It is essential that our elected representatives in Salem not only acknowledge that, but also have the education and practical knowledge to to work collaboratively with all interest groups for our future.
Cal Mukumoto is the only candidate running in Oregon House District 9 that meets those qualifications. Due to Cal’s education and extensive experience in forestry, he will not depend on advice from lobbyists and special interest groups. Rather, he will work to manage our forests, fisheries, tourist and business infrastructures for the benefit of all citizens in District 9.
Cal has over 30 years of experience working in the timber industry. He is a forestry expert, and he has dedicated his career to strengthening the industries that sustain the coast. He currently chairs the Oregon Parks and Recreation Commission, helping to improve recreation trails, rivers, ocean shores and scenic byways. He previously served as a board member on the state Board of Forestry, implementing policies and programs for sustainable management of Oregon’s public and private forests. Cal will protect and invest in the natural resources that set our communities apart and sustain our economy.
A strong economy starts with investing in our children’s future and that means supporting strong public schools. Cal understands that the trades, from logging to maritime, need skilled workers. With Cal’s business expertise, he will work tirelessly to expand job training and apprenticeship programs so more people can get the skills they need to earn a decent living.
Oregon has never needed Cal’s wealth of ability more than at this time in our history. Please vote for Cal Mukumoto on Nov 3.
John Escher
Florence
