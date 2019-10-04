This is America, right?
Foremost, the recent abundance of articles on erratic driving serves as my backdrop. I have lived in many other parts of the country, including the East Coast, deep south and mountain west. Never have I seen the total disregard for traffic laws and human life than in Oregon. Speed limits don't exist as they are either not enforced by law enforcement or by the personal choice of each citizen.
A culture of no rules is adhered to and condoned. This no-rules culture permeates every facet of the community, including personal interactions. We have tried to introduce ourselves to our neighbors since moving here, only to have the door slammed in our face.
This is America, right? If you are a lifelong Oregon resident you may be blinded to these facts, but as an American citizen, first and foremost, the core of this state is missing.
Kaylie Brandt
Lakeside