This is all directly tied to Trump's "performance" at the summit with Putin. What did Putin do after the meeting — display his ballistic missile system. Worldwide opinion was Trump came off as weak and extremely ignorant of how the world actually works. Trump can't put together a cohesive and coherent thought longer than a short paragraph. When asked specifics about any policy or issue, and he diverts to his juvenile-mentality responses, — it's "all or nothing" with lots of "great and wonderfuls" thrown in. Which is why he speaks for 35 percent of our population.
Trump uses every moment to glorify himself. That's why the "optics" are so important to him. And his response to all social issues has a racist bent if not outright racism embedded in them. Which is again why he speaks for 35 percent of us.
The only thing he has accomplished for the average American are the tax cuts that are being eaten up by higher energy/gasoline prices, inflation in everyday goods, and a coming trade war. The rich get richer. And as his guru Steve Bannon said — the Mueller investigation is all about "money laundering" — that's why Trump has never released his income tax return info. Enough said.
