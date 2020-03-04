On Saturday last you reprinted two very interesting articles, one from Fan Wei, a lawyer from New York. What struck me was his last sentence where he described how it felt to have no liberty in China, no freedom to say what you think. If anyone has been following the news at all in the last 10 years you would have to agree that we are loosing our liberty here in the U.S., especially the freedom of speech.
On any college campus across the nation you will be vilified if you dissent from the left on a whole range of topics like abortion, climate change, environmentalism and any other topic the left thinks is important. Antifa whose home is in Portland for heaven's sake, is wearing masks and beating people just for disagreeing with them. This is not what America stands for but is a fact of life in our country today.
The second article was from Jeffery Robinson, who is associated with the ACLU, an extreme left organization who has been on the wrong side of every issue. His article was about Black History Month and how bad Rush Limbaugh and the President are. In this case he has no right to complain as it has been the Democratic Party who has been revising history since Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves. Remember him? He was a Republican. Democrats have tried to stop blacks from gaining freedom since the end of the Civil War; they were against integration of schools, for Jim Crow laws, and tried to block civil rights laws every step of the way. And don't ever forget that it was the black people themselves who filled the ships leaving Africa. There isn't enough words allowed for me to contest his article but it is full of revisionism and dishonesty.
Michael Nagy
North Bend
