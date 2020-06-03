I would like to respond to Joseph Byrne's Guest Opinion of May 28, 2020. I agree wholeheartedly. I have felt the same and have noticed the same things in Bandon.
As a resident, I went to Gov. Kate Brown's website recently, after Memorial Day weekend. I stated the facts — being a Bandon resident reacting to Kate Brown's statement that she was so happy that Oregonians were following the stay home request … I said not true! In Bandon there are lots of non-Oregonian license plates, people are not social distancing and not wearing masks. Oh My! The trolls had a field day with that, calling me a "tattler" and other rude names.
So, I am hoping that people reading the newspaper will be more rational than internet users on Kate Brown's website ….
The recent numbers in the U.S. hitting 100,000 deaths from COVID just makes me want to vomit. This is appalling for the USA. We will only continue to add to these numbers, with early opening, to make a buck off tourists "that just wanna get away from their dull, boring COVID restrictions."
Appalling for Oregon to open too soon and cause more deaths, and appalling for Bandon to open too soon and cause more deaths in Coos County.
I am using open hiking paths; hikers are polite! But the Bandon Boardwalk — forget it! Tourists here too early, with kids and dogs running on Boardwalk and no masks.
Jill Mortenson
Bandon
