Time Sensitive-Open Letter to Melissa Cribbins
According to public records, Coos County tax payers have paid for your bar and nightclub activities over many years in addition to traveling expenses and restaurant charges. Do you not understand how embarrassing it is to read about these entertainment expenses that you have charged to Coos County taxpayers?
Recently you did explain to me your purpose to travel to Arizona was for an educational workshop regarding management of the mentally ill. What about your travels to Sun River, Las Vegas and Nashville? Were those all educational workshops for the mentally ill as well? Haven't you heard about on line educational courses that are very helpful and very good with material content? These on line classes are an excellent method for learning in addition to being cost effective and convenient.
The "working families" in Coos County — the ones that still have a job to go to are bringing their lunches from home. Hospital workers, retail workers, people working in construction or in the woods and other commercial establishments have modest household budgets they have to live with. It is unreasonable for you to expect "working families" to pay for your meals when they are bringing their lunches from home. Don't you see something wrong with this?
You can't be in solidarity with the "working families" unless you are walking in their shoes and understanding how money has to be allocated in the most thoughtful and respectable ways. Your identity slogan of "working families" that you are trying to promote does not match your spending appetite. I would imagine you would do the same if you were a senator.
Amber Handel
North Bend
Editor's note: All expenses for the commissioners are budgeted and approved by the other commissioners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In