I am writing one more letter regarding the badly-conceived and mostly unnecessary tree cutting in North Bend’s Simpson Park.
I was wrong about the age of the big redwoods, believing they might have been planted by City founder L.J. Simpson, and I believe the City is equally wrong in continuing to state no tree being cut is older than 34 years. If a state agency determined otherwise in 2011, it’s news to me. Where is the document?
As a Parks Advisory Board member since its inception in 1999, I was particularly familiar with this park. My first act as a Board member was to personally clear out the ivy and brush jungle that enveloped the redwood grove area on the north side of the Visitors’ Center and the public restrooms. It was dangerous for women and kids at the time. I remember no young trees in the park.
Councilor Graham, who grew up near the park, told me that Lyle Chappell, who lived by the park, had planted many of the trees. What he didn’t share with me was that Lyle Chappell was a star basketball player, a State debate champion, a City Recorder, City Councilor, City Mayor and City Postmaster! On that basis, with help from Dick and Judy Wager and Steve Greif, I was able to track down and have a lengthy and informative chat with Chappell’s daughter, Marie Martin, who still lives in North Bend and is quite an articulate lady. She described the park in the forties and fifties as being quite brushy with a muddy trail running through it. Her father sought to upgrade the neighborhood by planting trees. The redwoods were brought as seedlings from California and planted in the mid-fifties. The beautiful black walnut in front of the Visitors’ Center was from a family farm in Corvallis, and is about 75 years old. She even has a table made from a pruned branch!
On this information alone, I will continue to maintain that at least some trees being removed have, in fact, historic value, are old (65-75 years), and are mostly quite healthy. Do some of them need attention? Yes! Despite my and others’ advocacy, North Bend hasn’t spent a dime on tree maintenance in that part of the park in the seventeen or so years I was on the Parks Board or directly involved in park improvements. A large number of trees were removed three years ago but no maintenance for remaining trees.
If a state arborist stated that the park was “dank, dark and dangerous”, she was correct, but she was not referring to the part of the park where trees are currently slated to be removed. Where is the State Plan mentioned by City Manager O’Connor?
Hundreds of volunteer hours and dollars have go into efforts to rectify “dank, dark and dangerous” by removing invasive ivy, holly, brush, downed trees and branches with only sporadic, little or no support from the City. Nothing ‘simplistic’ about that.
Space doesn’t allow more detail, so I will stop here except to point out that the City Manager needs to consult a good dictionary on the definition of ‘salacious’.
Steve Skinner
North Bend
