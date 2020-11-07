NOTE: I submitted a similar Letter to the Editor a couple weeks back, but since I was a candidate for North Bend Council, The World had a policy about publishing my letter. But now I’m back!
Welp, here we are, a couple days after the election. I opened the mailbox yesterday without being buried in an avalanche of negative campaign mail. I watched Jeopardy and the news without my senses being assaulted by a barrage of attack ads.
Did the campaign this year seem especially negative to you as it did to me? Some were extremely negative from the get-go. (I’m lookin’ at you Pete and Alek.) Some were pretty civil up until the last couple weeks. (Melissa and Dick – That’s you.) Others were, for the most part, good. I did not see one negative word come from Boomer and not much from Cal. Local City and County races were also, for the most part, civil. I don’t have a problem with pointing out differences with our opponents. That is why we run for office – differences of opinion. That is democracy. That is what makes us a great society. I do, however, have a problem with attack ads.
So, this is for you who will be running next year and beyond. Knock it off! We, your constituents, are way more concerned about what you will do and about your vision than about whatever semi-factual or outright made-up dirt you can dig up on your opponent. OK – so point out some differences, but cut out the attacking of character. Would you all out there really want to have someone in office who is that negative and semi-dishonest? I, for one, do not. I think we are better than that, don’t you?
Please join me in encouraging civility amongst candidates, including with your vote at the ballot box. Maybe we can bring some respect back into politicking again, huh?
Ron Kutch
North Bend
