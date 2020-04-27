Shutters Creek has put all residents in Coos County in great danger because of the transfer of inmates out into the county. We know the Covid19 virus is deadly and we know cases of the virus have hit Shutters Creek. Does the state have the right to release a person that has been in close contact with a quarantined facility for the Covid19 just because the sentence is been completed? Normally yes but these are not normal times. We see from what has happened that one imported inmate infected at least a dozen others. Now their HOPING if any of the released come down with systems to call in. It would already be too late because the person would be very contagious and spreading the virus everywhere he goes.
Gary Smith
Myrtle Point
