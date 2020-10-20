Some time ago (about 6 years), the City of Coos Bay agreed to install six select pieces of adult gym equipment in John Topits Park if I raised the money to buy the stuff.
With donated money and city funds, two pieces were bought and installed on the site prepared by the city, complete with concrete slab, curbing, drainage and fall protection.
In normal times this equipment provided a means of healthy outdoor exercise for grownups. Now, with the pandemic crisis to contend with, it seems well spaced, outdoor gym equipment would be a real health boon.
If the community sees fit to install any one additional piece of equipment on the existing site, with signage indicating its location, I will deliver my certified check for $1,000 to the office of either the City Manager or the Mayor.
The site is located at the south end of the parking lot at the Middle Lake at John Topits Park.
This offer is good only until Dec. 31, 2020.
Don Hynes
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In