Let’s be clear: words matter, terms matter, people matter. If this is true, and most would agree it is, then we must define “what in the world” we are talking about. We cannot afford to be like Humpty Dumpty who, to paraphrase, said, “My words mean whatever I want them to mean.” There is no comprehensible meaning when communication is on an “Alice in Wonderland” level.
It is true that Black Lives Matter. The not-so-obvious truth is the difference between Black Lives Matter as a statement, and Black Lives Matter as a movement. I think most people value human life regardless of race, age, intelligence, or any other number of factors.
Say “Black Lives Matter,” and we would agree. Does the Black Lives Matter Movement matter? Of course it does, but it needs to be clearly presented and understood before people can be expected to jump on (or possibly refuse to get on) the bandwagon. Anytime we identify with a group, we should want to know its beliefs and agenda. If the local BLM folks want others to stand with them, then they should clearly and fully state their beliefs and goals.
A simple google search of the BLM Movement beliefs and goals reveals a broad spectrum of beliefs associated with the movement. Some of the statements reveal that there is a lot more involved in the movement than Black lives. My challenge to the local BLM Movement is to clarify your beliefs and goals if you want people to stand with you. Tell the public where you agree and disagree with all the propaganda about BLM. Be honest with us, we can handle the truth.
In the meantime, understand that most of us do agree, would argue and many would even die to demonstrate just how much we believe that Black lives matter. We are just not sure the BLM Movement matters.
Dan Collver
Coos Bay
