Morgan Creek hatchery news flash: Salmon still haven’t grown legs, much to ODFW’s dismay.
As I write, returning salmon are struggling and dying on abandoned concrete structures in Morgan and Priorli creeks. ODFW stuporviser Mike Gray claims the department does not have the money to remove their old structures from the streams, yet can somehow afford dozens more loads of rock and concrete to their new facility. Meanwhile, salmon die long and hellacious deaths every year on the concrete. This continues 24/7 until it rains enough for them to pass.
Worse, they have killed nearly the entire population of beavers on Morgan Creek. Beaver dams hold water, crucial to salmon habitat. “Disgusting” doesn’t begin to describe their continued unconscionable acts, “disturbing” does. The Konibear death trap illegally placed on our property, which nearly claimed my arm, was apparently targeting an otter that killed ‘excess fish’ they were supposed to kill anyway but “didn’t have the heart to.” What a consolation... So they don’t want to kill excess (illegal) smolt, yet they’re willing to kill anything else passing through their death trap, including me? They have no concept of their actions and are oblivious to the fact they consistently kill wildlife and destroy salmon habitat. They choose to remain ignorant of the laws they violate and basic stream ecology. It’s not rocket science, salmon need water.
Because they don’t live here, they didn’t have to listen to baby beavers crying for weeks until they perished of starvation or succumbed to predators. Or to the salmon beating themselves to death on concrete.
Even worse, they know this happens every year and still do nothing. They are directly responsible for hindering recovery of salmon and their habitat. We’re angry with reason and wish they would dig up their sprawling concrete jungles and move their operation out of salmon habitat. They are reckless, rude and completely unwilling to clean up after, or think, for themselves. Apparently, the majority of the people involved in forcing this atrocity on us aren’t even involved anymore, including the namesake of the facility!
ODFW needs to follow their own laws and make serious changes in their department. Their facility was built on emotions and false grounds, not reality and sound science. How much longer must this gross negligence continue? End it now. We owe it to future generations to leave them something we can all be proud of.
Nicole Examilotis
Coos Bay