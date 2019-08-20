The Oregon Coast Music Association successfully completed its 41st Festival Season with a wide variety of concerts and events at venues in Charleston, North Bend and Coos Bay.
This unique festival and the associated activities would not be possible without the dozens of community members, associations, service clubs, and businesses that support the festival with grants, memberships, volunteering, donations of goods and services, sponsorships, advertisements, hosting of musicians, and of course attending the events! Nor would the festival be possible without the artistry of musicians from nearby communities, and those who travel here from many locations across North America.
This festival, events were hosted in distinct venues. We had outdoor concerts in Mingus Park and in the gardens of Shore Acres State Park. The 7-Devils Brewery and the Liberty Pub sponsored musical events during the festival, and the festival featured two concerts at the OIMB Boat House Auditorium overlooking Coos Bay. We had more than a dozen events over two weeks. We are grateful to the Coos Bay City Council for declaring Tuesday, July 23rd “World on Fire Day” to celebrate the world premiere of the composition written in honor of Maestro James Paul’s 28 years with the festival orchestra. The proclamation was read at the Coos Bay Public Library on the Monday before the concert as part of the lunch and included conversations with composer Jake Runestad and Associate Conductor Adam Stern.
Marshfield Auditorium was nearly filled to capacity for the “World on Fire” premiere. On Thursday morning, a dozen or so young adults and youth joined OCMA members and conductor Adam Stern for an interpretive workshop that included watching a rehearsal and meeting personally with several members of the orchestra. The Pops evening concert brought young and old to enjoy music for, about and by children, and the tradition of treats of ice cream bars at intermission. Our festival final concert featured some spectacular musical magic, concluding with Dance Episodes from Rodeo by Aaron Copland.
Again the Board of Directors thanks our community members that made our festival legacy possible for another year. If you are interested in joining us, please contact us via email at staff@oregoncoastmusic.org, or phone 541--267-0938.
Christine Moffitt
Coos Bay