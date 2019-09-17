Your featured piece from the Sept. 14 edition, page A4, accuses those, such as my wife and myself, of being “dangerous” people. I am constrained to respond.
I am an enthusiastic archivist of historical climate change facts, but a staunch denier of hysterical climate change alarmism, which the article champions. The oceans have been rising for thousands of years. Antarctic ice buries ancient jungles. Land bridges once used by people are now buried by the seas, such as India to Sri Lanka, Asia and Australia, Siberia and Alaska, and Britain and Europe. That one, now dubbed “Doggerland”, recently revealed riverbeds and settlements, including village remnants under the English Channel. There is an obvious stone wall surrounding an old fresh water well, eighty feet under the sea, off the coast of Palestine. Remains of a cypress forest, still boasting stumps of aromatic wood, was recently discovered sixty feet underwater off our Gulf Coast. Remains of a village were recently documented very deep under the Black Sea. Your pages could not contain listing of the ubiquitous remnants of human construction found all over the world, forty to one hundred feet under coastal oceans. Real deniers are those preventing our school students from being taught many such important facts of ecology, biology, geology and history, which challenge the approved paradigms of the powerful.
For forty years, climate alarmist scientists have been declaring, as facts, an erratic and conflicted array of predictions posed as certitude, none of which ever proved to be true. They have worked hard to earn our incredulous skepticism, and they depend on public ignorance to sustain their lucrative religion. Now, the political darlings of the climate panic hucksters are demanding of us a drastic lurch toward tyranny, with higher taxes and socialist control of business, land use, energy and transportation. Yet, the bulk of ecological disasters during the past century were under the aegis of assorted Socialist regimes. It always ends badly. Yes, we are in grave environmental danger, but not from plastic straws and coal-powered Teslas. As academics and authors have pondered recently, our planet faces ruin from asteroids; two of them to be exact, which will strike the earth in close succession, during which time about 58 percent of the world’s population will perish. This was all predicted, in ample detail, 1,950 years ago. Unfortunately, there is nothing we can do to prevent it.
Stan Avery
Bandon