While Jon Barton and I are still polar opposites when it comes to non-sustainable industrial and resource development like LNG I am much relieved to find that we do agree on something. Like Jon, I am embarrassed by and appalled by our intellectually incurious and narcissistic president, Donald Trump. For someone who speaks almost entirely in hyperbole, Trump suffers from a severe shortage of adjectives. "Tremendous, fabulous, greatest ..." Argh! Someone please send that man a thesaurus.
Jon and I also share a dislike of the environmental regulatory system although for entirely different reasons.
My objections stem from the fact that so-called environmental protection agencies literally legalize pollution and harm, a fact that seems to escape most environmentalists. The government grants permits to enable corporations to act in a way that favors profit over prudence. Companies are allowed to pollute our air and water and we can't even sue them when they poison our rivers and damage our health because the government sanctioned the damage.
Jon, on the other hand, wants to streamline the process of granting companies the privilege of profiting at the expense of the planet and our children and grandchildren and generations thereafter for a few nice quarterly returns in the short term.
Mary Geddry
Coquille
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In