Not real Trump supporters
- Not real Trump supporters TSINO's, Trump Supporters in Name Only, are common in Coos County and across the nation. They claim to support the 45th president, waving banners, holding rallies and writing placards. They are not what they claim. Arguably, Trump's finest achievement was his "Warp Speed" program to quickly develop and distribute a vaccine(s) against the highly contagious COVID-19. COVID-19 was and is a public health challenge that only a vaccine can conquer - though quality masks and social distancing help reduce risks. American drug companies rose to the challenge. Trump claimed the victory and took the vaccine. TSINO's denigrate their hero's finest achievement by refusing to be vaccinated. Nationwide, districts with the greatest support votes for Trump have some of the lowest vaccination rates. Coos County reflects that pattern. TSINO's undermine the legacy of the 45th president by their behavior. They fail to support President Trump. Worse, as COVID-19 preys heavily on the elderly, TSINO's - by their vaccination inaction - aid in reducing future Republican votes. Elderly voters skew strongly Republican. Elderly deaths harm Republican voters disproportionally. The Democrats may be secretly smiling at the stupidity of TSINO's willingly doing nothing as Republican voting ranks thin. Real Trump supporters have gotten the vaccine, wear quality masks and socially distance. They honor the "Warp Speed" legacy of the Trump Administration. They realize the danger of Covid-19 to the general public and to elderly Republican voters in particular. Real Trump supporters are not the unvaccinated. Dick Wagner North Bend
-
-
- 0
View the online version of our 2021 Salute to the U.S. Coast Guard guide here!
The World's Latest E-Edition
The World's Latest E-Edition
Trending Now
Articles
- Coos County announces eight more COVID deaths
- Two serious horse viruses confirmed in Oregon, ODA advises owners to vaccinate their animals
- Recent COVID-linked deaths in Coos County
- Closure extended at Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area and North Spit Boat Ramp
- Letter: Why bring up Nuremberg Code?
- Douglas County offering free PPE
- Longtime Coos Bay officer indicted for sex abuse
- Unlawful cars could be towed under CB ordinance
- Coquille outlasts Reedsport in five sets
- Wyden calls for bolstered ports infrastructure
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
Articles
- Coos County announces eight more COVID deaths
- Two serious horse viruses confirmed in Oregon, ODA advises owners to vaccinate their animals
- Recent COVID-linked deaths in Coos County
- Closure extended at Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area and North Spit Boat Ramp
- Letter: Why bring up Nuremberg Code?
- Douglas County offering free PPE
- Longtime Coos Bay officer indicted for sex abuse
- Unlawful cars could be towed under CB ordinance
- Coquille outlasts Reedsport in five sets
- Wyden calls for bolstered ports infrastructure
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In