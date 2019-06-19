President Trump said: “We're getting them done in less than a year. And if they're not good for the environment, they won't get approved. They won't get approved. But at least you'll know, one way or the other. We're getting them done quickly or we're letting them know they don't work. But we're finding that most of them do. Most of them do. And today, we celebrate the amazing workers at Sempra Energy as you open the Cameron LNG Export Facility for business.”
These remarks, surprisingly made in coherent sentences, are from May 14, 2019. Apply what he said to the Jordan Cove Project, and you may want to celebrate. Don't.
Proponents of JCEP may be happy Trump put a “push” on the process. This could backfire concerning any given project. Additionally, he gave state and federal agencies new “guidelines” on the Clean Water Act. Will state agencies follow them? They must apply the law first. Decision-makers ask questions. Is it helpful to limit the time applicants need to consult experts? Jordan Cove’s various owners failed to give answers during much longer time-spans. The year limitation may lead to denials or court cases.
My friends didn’t believe the President mentioned the environment. Opponents of Jordan Cove might take heart. Maybe he’s thinking about his golf courses. Despite his remarks, Trump’s regard for the environment is evident by the wrecking crew in his cabinet. To borrow a film-phrase from The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, obviously they think “we don't need no stinking” clean air and water. In 2019 terms that old movie title is ironic, because the Sierra Madre itself is the real treasure.
Administration manipulations in May were worthy of a movie plot; the President visited Sempra’s facility, Saudi Arabia agreed to buy Sempra’s gas, and the President declared an emergency to sell the Saudis weapons. Saudi Arabia doesn’t need natural gas. On June 12, a bipartisan Congressional committee expressed anger, because Trump bypassed their Arms Export Control Act. The hearing involved the Yemen issue including war-crimes, Kushner’s friendship with the Prince, and the Saudi murder of Khashoggi. Representatives said some weapons will be built in Saudi Arabia; maybe they’ll put the factory next to the LNG hub the President “sold” to them. Gas, oil, wars, competition, and economic strategies, it’s all political. Results concerning Jordan Cove remain to be seen. It’s not just about business and jobs.
Janice Williams
North Bend