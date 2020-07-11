In 2017, an online subscription to the paper was $9.94. In 2018 it went up to $12.50. In May my subscription disappeared and I don't recall getting any notice. When I resubscribed it had gone up to $15 or $180 a year.
I recently subscribed to the NY Times for $4 a month for a year. I also subscribed to the Register Guard for a year for $49.99 for the year — both online only. I used to get the Washington Post for $99 a year. A friend told me her subscription (paper and online) is now $24 a month but she doesn't have a computer! So she is paying $24 for eight papers instead of 20. She could buy them for less in the store. She told me she is not going to renew her subscription and I imagine there will be others when they figure this out.
Why are you wasting the space on the History of Coos County? I don't care about it and I imagine there are others who agree. I get the paper to see the current news of the area. I miss the funnies I used to like and do not like some of the substitutes. I miss Mary, the Everyday Cheapskate but I can read her newsletter online so not a big loss for me. I do appreciate your taking the shading off of Dear Abby after someone else wrote.
I note that you repeat articles in the print edition that were in the online on a different day. If they are not timely, why don't you just wait and put them in the print edition? Occasionally I have noted that a column like Dear Abby has been repeated. Does no one check this? And sometimes the editing is pretty poor (as in spelling and grammar).
I would be interested in knowing how other readers feel about all of this. I realize small, local newspapers are in trouble, but you should give a decent price to those who only read the print edition. As for the $15 a month, I think it is pretty outrageous but I will hang around a little longer to see if you make adjustments or what others think if you dare to print our letters. Oh, and please publish it on the day there is a print edition. Thank you.
June Willoughby
Coos Bay
