{{featured_button_text}}

Just a quick quiz for all us good folk here in the Bay Area.

If you were to build a huge Liquefied Natural Gas storage facility would you build it ...

A) On solid ground near a major hub with the infrastructure to support it.

B) In a place where environmental damage would not threaten people’s livelihoods.

C) Away from a populated area that will be impacted by the re-condensation tanks that send poisonous chemicals downwind.

D) Upwind at the end of a busy airport runway on a sand dune in a channel that is too narrow in an area that is prone to seismic activity.

E) None of the above.

Take your time. This is not a trick question.

Jeffery C. Eberwein

Coos Bay

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags