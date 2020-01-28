Just a quick quiz for all us good folk here in the Bay Area.
If you were to build a huge Liquefied Natural Gas storage facility would you build it ...
A) On solid ground near a major hub with the infrastructure to support it.
B) In a place where environmental damage would not threaten people’s livelihoods.
C) Away from a populated area that will be impacted by the re-condensation tanks that send poisonous chemicals downwind.
D) Upwind at the end of a busy airport runway on a sand dune in a channel that is too narrow in an area that is prone to seismic activity.
E) None of the above.
Take your time. This is not a trick question.
Jeffery C. Eberwein
Coos Bay