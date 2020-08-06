A person is not a hypocrite just because they want to take extra caution against COVID-19.
By reading your opinion I realize there are many like you that don't seem to care how many older people suffer or die with the virus as "long as it isn't you."
Giving accident stats on car wrecks doesn't answer the question on why people are not wearing masks. Seems to me you want to skirt the question by saying you can get killed while driving.
Oh, really?
Duane Slagle
Powers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In