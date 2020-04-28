As residents of North Bend, my wife and myself, have some questions regarding the current Public Safety Fee issue.
First, why does tiny North Bend (5 square miles!) have the highest safety fee in the entire state of Oregon? Even rolling back the fee from $30 to $15 would leave North Bend with one of the state's highest fees.
Also, we don't understand how the 2017-18 safety fee increase, or increases, issue has suddenly has shifted from the Police Dept. to the Fire Dept.? EVERY newspaper article, City Council announcement, and even the 2018 ballot measure we voted down, (which was blatantly ignored) was aimed at, and publicly announced, was intended to be for hiring of four new police officers
We voted NO!
So now, it suddenly has to do with reducing the Fire Department?
No one involved with the upcoming vote to rollback the safety fee and prevent any new increases, or new fees without voter approval, has any desire or intention to remove Fire Department personnel or equipment whatsoever.
The city budget and resources are handled by the City Council themselves, are we not correct? THEY would be the ones responsible for any reductions or weakening of our Fire Department's capacity.
Would it not be far more advisable for the City Council to vote to be content with two new police officers instead of the questionable four instead? The force would still number itself amongst such much larger communities, such as Pendleton, Newport and Brookings.
Why, for God's sake, would the mayor and City Council even consider the very possibility of ever, no matter for whatever reason, choose to reduce our fire safety and protection over ANY other budget consideration?
