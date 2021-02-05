I would hope the goal setting meeting by North Bend City Council and staff held Tuesday the 19th of January was far more substantial than The World’s coverage indicated.
Was there really no discussion on the lack of housing the City has – particularly acute for the homeless and mentally ill? This seems a glaring omission. Just asking, but how are updates of the City’s ‘branding’ or of the ‘July Jubilee’ in the age of COVID more important than the housing and homeless crisis?
If the City wishes to maintain economic stability and grow from there, it absolutely has to have at least an adequate, affordable housing supply for job holders at any level and for the homeless – currently so glaringly with us. Do that, and all else will follow.
If, for example, we want to solve funding for the police, stop asking them to carry the full burden of ‘policing’ the homeless and mentally ill. There are solutions out there, but they need to be pursued!
Steve Skinner
North Bend
