North Bend must live within it's means, just as its citizens must. From what I’ve read, the city council wanted to provide services/benefits it couldn’t afford. Defying common sense, the council provided those services/benefits anyway. This fiscal irresponsibility is causing the city to spend more than it receives from voter approved taxes.
Outrageously, the council is extorting money from its citizens to pay for this fiscal irresponsibility by deviously calling a TAX a “Public Safety Fee”; thereby attempting to circumvent the democratic process. Shame on the council members who voted for this!
The council was elected to authorize the prioritized spending of VOTER APPROVED taxes; it was NOT elected to use deceptive wording to create new taxes so the city can spend whatever it wants!
Obviously the first $5 “fee” was to test public reaction. Most of us thought it’s only $5. But the council got greedy and raised the “fee”. Then it raised the “fee” again to $15. Incredibly, the council wants to raise it again! What’s to stop the council from raising it again? US! Demand they revoke their “fee”.
Fellow citizens we are being robbed! By telling us the “$15 fee is ONLY $0.49 a day” they are trivializing this heist. More realistically, it’s about $180 a year. What can you buy with $180?
Stooping even lower the council attached this TAX to our water bill; a vital service. Their “fee” has NOTHING to do with providing water-sewer services, so it’s NOT a “fee.” Apparently the council believes it can coerce us in to paying this TAX or risk having our water shut off. Banana republic bullying!
And where is this “good conscience” the council spoke of months ago, about a vote on this TAX? The council implemented this TAX in an arrogant, immoral, unethical and corrupt way! We’re on the road to tyranny folks! Stand Up To This Outrage, REFUSE to pay their “fee”, or the council will keep stealing money from us to continue its spending frenzy. This is why we vote on taxes; to control spending and to be able to deduct these taxes on our federal tax return. Robbed again!
It’s time for “good old boy” crony politics to leave North Bend. Vote them OUT!
Terry Milby
North Bend