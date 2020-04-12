The proposed logging of 19 mature trees in the developed area of Simpson Park is on the agenda for Tuesday’s North Bend City Council meeting. The council will consider four bids and will likely award the contract.
It’s been a week since I became aware of the plan during a hike through Simpson Park. The large cross marks on giant sequoia, Monterey cypress, big leaf maple, Douglas fir and black walnut set off alarm bells. Why did this plan take me by surprise?
I try to attend board meetings, but their scheduling had been erratic. In February 2018, I was cautioned by Board Chairman Rick Wetherell when I requested posting of meeting agendas on the city website. None of the board directors had complained! The upcoming agendas were then routinely posted.
After my walk in the park and the shock of a pending clear-cut, I thought back. Three of four 2019 agendas listed "Simpson Park updates." I attended several meetings concerning the new Parks Operation Building, Visitors Center project and playground. I missed at least one. There was never an agenda item for "tree removal." If meeting minutes had been posted online, I could have learned of the tree removal plan, but no minutes are kept of Parks Board meetings.
A helpful legislative director for a state representative did the research. The Parks Advisory Board is in violation of requirements as set forth in the "Attorney General’s Public Records and Meeting Manual." A municipal board is required to comply with Oregon public records law, including keeping minutes of its meetings.
It follows that the Parks Advisory Board’s recommendation to cut 19 trees in our oldest, grandest city park was made illegally. There is no record of the board’s public meetings on the subject, and it was not specified in any agenda.
That is one reason why few North Bend citizens were aware of the proposed logging plan until a walk in the park brought it to light a week before the council is set to award the contract. The council has never discussed the matter. Homeowners in the immediate neighborhood are totally unaware that the view they’ve had for decades is set to irreversibly change.
I hope that council will do the right thing and postpone a vote, then gather input from a wider audience of North Bend citizens who, by and large, love their century trees.
Susanna Noordhoff
North Bend
