North Bend City Council must be recalled. The council took it on themselves to raise the water fee to $30 to pay for increases in PERS. Now the truth finally comes out that it was not for safety as advertised, it is a retirement fee for public employees. The council and city manager outright lied to the citizens of North Bend about why the fee was needed. And on top of that they tacked it on to the water bill to force citizens to pay it or lose their water/sewer. It has to be stopped because they will be back for more money.
Walt Avery
Coos Bay