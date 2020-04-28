Disinformation about Measures 6-176 & 6-177
Neither of these measures are about public safety!
A yes vote on these two measures is intended to correct the excessive abuse of taxing district authority done by the NB City Council. They created a loophole to suspend our rights as citizens to vote on matters of taxation before a tax is imposed. Not only did they create a loophole they gave themselves the right to dictate how much we would be required to pay without any approval from us.
Measure 6-176 will amend the NB city charter so that in the future the city cannot impose fees in lieu of taxes or increase such taxes without first receiving a majority vote of the people at the next regularly scheduled election.
Measure 6-177 simply imposes on the NB City Council the amount approved by a majority of the voters in the retroactive election when we were finally granted our constitutional right to vote on the matter.
Once our rights under the state constitution have been restored and are protected the debate about public safety can be taken up again. But going forward the NB City Council will have to submit to the will of the people as expressed in the next regularly scheduled election before they can impose such taxes or increase any of such taxes we may approve.
Thank you to all the people who signed the petitions to have these measures placed on the ballot for the May election. I also want to thank all the people who did the hard work of getting the signatures collected and submitted in spite of serious opposition.
Joyce Walter
North Bend
