The current North Bend City Council and mayoral races as well as the City Manager candidates are of interest to us because our business and buildings are located in North Bend.
Since we reside in Coos Bay, we are unable to vote on North Bend measures which directly affect us nonetheless. It is our hope that whomever is elected and/or hired will take a more active interest in the small businesses in North Bend.
In all the years our business has been open, the current city manager has never stopped by to say hello or to inquire about how our business is doing. Nor has the current mayor. In fact, the only time we hear from city administration is when we receive an invoice for our yearly business license.
When we were located in Coos Bay we were visited by City Council members, the city manager AND the mayor who made it their business to check in with the local businesses. It is our hope that the next North Bend administration will take the time to show an active interest in the businesses that help to support the North Bend community.
Joanne Moss
Bay Area Mailing
North Bend
