Let me make this easy for you who call yourselves a Democrat.
Today’s Democratic Party is not the party of your daddy who’s footsteps you are likely following. If what you are seeing today is an issue, please understand that this is now representative of today’s Democratic Party, and it will not change as they seek greater power.
You will not find Republicans involved in the rioting and looting, and destruction of property, and it just as simple as that.
There is no shame in #walkaway.
Oliver Woods
North Bend
