No veteran should vote for Trump. He is a fool as Commander-in-Chief. He will not, or can not, read the daily intelligence reports the CIA and FBI provide him on the nation’s enemies abroad and home.
He respects no soldier living or dead. Trump would not join his college classmates in Vietnam, gaining five deferments for bone spurs. Bone spurs. Then he refused to visit the graves of American dead in France, calling them “losers” and “suckers” because they died for their country.
I wonder if Trump would call the 58,318 names on the Vietnam Wall “losers” and “suckers” if he was standing before it. He would most likely avoid that memorial, too.
We know that Trump has avoided attending the arrival of coffins of soldiers who have died under his watch. He has only attended four of those solemn homecomings in Dover while president.
When John McCain died in August 2018, Trump said, “We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral.” Senator McCain spent seven years in Hanoi Hilton, the infamous prisoner of war camp in Vietnam, after being shot down in a combat mission as a Navy aviator. Cadet Bone Spurs’s “personal Vietnam” was getting VD in NYC.
in 2017 Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day with General John Kelley who later became Trump’s Chief of Staff. Kelly’s son, Robert was buried there, killed in Afghanistan in 2010. Trump looked at all of the graves in the cemetery, then turned to the father, and said, “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?”
Trump does not understand the idea of doing something for someone other than himself. If there is no personal gain to be had, the other person is a sucker. Talented people who don’t pursue riches are losers.
Trump has disdain for anyone who wears a uniform. If you volunteer to be a soldier, you must be dumb. In a White House briefing by General Joe Dunford, chair at the time of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Trump said, “That guy is smart. Why did he join the military?"
Trump is a coward as well as a bully. He covers up his fear with bluster and noise. We saw that in the debate. That’s Trump all the time. Imagine Trump in a foxhole under fire. He would be groveling in fear. No veteran should vote for Trump.
Ralph Mohr
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In