Oregon is extorting money from tobacco users. The recent news of a $2 a pack tax hike for smokers is wrong. Yes we are doing something that's not that smart. Smoking. Oregon seems to think smokers need to pay for ALL Medicaid for the Oregon Health Plan.
If they tried to tax the nonsmoker for let's say eating fast food then what would be their reaction. I know there are people out there that believe smokers are the cause of all troubles in Oregon. I don't smoke around other people. I'm polite to nonsmokers and pot smokers that don't use around me. Just because I use tobacco I'm prime for extorting more and more tax money because no one cares if the smoker gets reamed. Nonsmokers would raise hell over such treatment.
Ben Buckingham
Myrtle Point