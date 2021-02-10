No North Bend Levy
Well, here we are again! It certainly didn’t take long for our new North Bend mayor, and City Council to want to “dip” into our pockets for more money once again.
This new “levy,” which we all expected to come, is, as usual, being touted as the answer to all our problems, including the reopening a monumentally money-losing swimming pool. A pool which was very nice, but of very questionable necessity now, during a horrendous pandemic and the inevitable economic crises expected to follow.
The financial strain on so many out of work North Bend renters and home owners, having to somehow survive on $138 less per year, cannot possibly be worth a swimming pool. Particularly, a swimming pool that is managed by someone making close to $90K a year salary, that costs too much to use and is used by a relatively small number of local residents.
Not now. The problem is, our city council doesn’t know how to do anything else. Their specialty, as has been displayed, seems to be dreaming up new, misleading names for what is nothing less than more taxation. Say what you like, I find it hard to believe that anyone is suffering overly much by the loss of a pool right now. There is one in Coos Bay. What we do have is an abundance of those who simply cannot afford to lose $138 a year, for a swimming pool they couldn’t afford to use anyway.
Doug Bankler
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In