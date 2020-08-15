Kate Brown deciding on any more arbitrary draconian measures including travel bans is ridiculous. This is the same woman who has ruined our economy, banned life-saving drugs, closed parks and allowed rioters from all over to come to Oregon to violate our cities and ruin our businesses. What about THEIR travel ban?
It is not her job or even business to decide for the public how COVID-safe we need to be. This is the same woman caught on camera with her group of people walking around without a mask while she makes her demands of the rest of the public.
Hasn’t anyone noticed that there are less deaths of COVID than the flu? Even though COVID cases are up, deaths are way down, AND even though the COVID death counts are questionable. If masks work so well, why are the numbers way up?
Stop taking so many tests and the numbers will go way back down. Maybe we can then get on with our lives. This is coming from someone who’s high risk. It’s going to take years for Oregon to overcome this crisis economically. People are losing their homes and livelihoods.
No more Kate! Stop banning meds, people and business. That would really help Oregonians.
Julie Knudsen
Hillsboro
