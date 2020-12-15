In the Dec. 5 edition of The World, Executive Editor David Rupkalvis lamented that his paper is being accused of fear mongering, and providing misleading information. I will agree that in my opinion that The World hasn’t taken sides on the COVID issue, but has, as well as every local and national news agency has done, failed to report the “rest of the story.”
Every day there are reports of new cases and deaths, but little or no information on those who have contracted this virus and recovered. We hear reports of individuals who are labeled “presumptive cases,” how many of these actually contract COVIC?
Weekly I hear stories reported by ESPN of athletes testing positive, and then with a follow-up test negative. I wonder does this ever happen in this county or the state? Again no reporting on this anomaly, with this lack of follow-up, it’s not hard to understand. A drawn conclusion of a certain political narrative is being forced on the public.
I would ask that Mr. Rupkalvis and his staff to stop consuming the low-hanging fruit offered by governmental agencies and seek “the rest of the story.”
David Rose
Myrtle Point
