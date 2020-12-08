This brief note is in support of your position regarding COVID-19 coverage.
It is obvious to state we live in a remote, rural environment often filled with ignorance, misinformation and denial. The World newspaper is the only remaining hub for local information.
I encourage you to continue in your difficult decision to offer complete COVID-19 news. While the Oregon Health Authority newsletter is commendable in its data breakdown the local Coos County health newsletter is much less informative.
Many of us look to you in this pandemic.
Keep up the good work ... information is empowering … sorry your task is Sisyphean and you are inundated by defensive ignorance as seen in some letters to the editor.
Suz Kling
Retired librarian
Bandon
