The article about four COVID-19 deaths is fear mongering. This is not helping anyone. No one wants to see or hear about anyone dying, at least I hope not, but three of the four people who died and tested positive from COVID were 80+. Life expectancy in America is 79. Why is that not being talked about? Why is there no other perspective being given? And using “death toll” for four deaths? That is extremely misleading and is fear mongering. This article is not contributing to the wellbeing of our county, however, if anything, it is contributing to the increase in mental health issues we already suffer from.
I’ve lived here my entire life. We have far greater issues than COVID-19 right now. We have SEVERAL businesses who are hanging on by a thread, with four reported deaths related to a virus that has lasted 10 months and will not go away. How many people die in Coos County in a typical year from the flu? Why isn’t any other perspective being given?
This reporting is the kind of thing our county does not need. I’d hope that being a small local media outlet would curb this type of fear spewing, but it’s apparent that even my own community isn’t immune to scare tactics. As our new editor, please take a stronger consideration into what is printed and how it’s printed. Again, no one is saying or wishing or happy anyone could potentially die if they catch this. It is just very poorly worded without all the facts being provided. The title of the article is relatively disgusting. Death toll? Sheesh. Whoever allowed this to be published with this title should be ashamed.
Joe Bollig III
North Bend
