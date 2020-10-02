Dear Reader,
As your community newspaper, we provide a platform for local civil commentary. We also focus on local news and politics. As part of that focus, we are limiting published letters that lobby for a U.S. presidential candidate in the upcoming election.
By confining such letters to two per issue of the newspaper, we can ensure we have room for a variety of other content, both local and — to a lesser extent — national.
We are also establishing some new rules for letters to the editor. Any that contain name calling, baseless accusations, false or inaccurate information, or personal attacks will not be published. Letters intended only to inflame others, rather than foster community conversation, will not be published.
Thank you for contributing.
Ben Kenfield
CEO
Country Media, Inc.
