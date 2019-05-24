New mental health care services are imperative!
Behavioral science proves all humans have same basic needs and same basic emotions & NOW we can prove that when any human being is angry or upset their answers are within them!
This is why we need new legislation for ...
Evolving consciousness community center JOBS for our new Hept. of Health and Human Services and social healer services with all the hayhouseradio.com, family constellation counseling jobs and many bbsradio.com, bmse.net - (body, mind spirit expo programs), Oprah super soul Sundays, heart math institute programs, sound & light healing center programs and healing arts programs open 24/7 will help stop the hate, abuse, gun violence, human trafficking and wars while healing 98 percent of those with mental health issues and heal abusive addictions.
Lynn Mystic-Healer
North Bend