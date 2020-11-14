I am writing to express my extreme displeasure with the new junior high building being built on the grounds of Marshfield High School. It is an eyesore to the surrounding residents. I am distraught that neither I, nor my fellow neighbors, were consulted before the construction of this public building. Before the construction of the building, I had a nice view of the football field and the surrounding areas. Now my view is blocked by a structure that resembles a prison!

Furthermore, why did the powers that be find it necessary to remove the beautiful trees that stood to the south side of this building? They had stood there for over a half century, and now all of a sudden, all I have left to view are the stumps! In conclusion, I wish that the powers that be had consulted the surrounding residents so that we could have found a more aesthetic solution instead of the current eyesore.

Anna Marie Larson

Coos Bay

