Last month, the bridge over Silver Creek at Golden & Silver Falls Park was removed by the state. This bridge is the only way to access Golden Falls, both upper and lower trails. Without it, those who plan on visiting the park will be only able to access Silver Falls safely, unless they would like to wade the creek. It would be most disappointing to drive that far and find the bridge gone.
Four volunteers met with Denice Hardy, Park Manager for the Oregon State Parks Department at her office in Sunset State Park. Two of her rangers attended this meeting as well. They discussed plans for replacing the bridge as well as other repairs, namely the restrooms. I am happy to say that the bridge is expected to be completed by June and installed by July. It will be a custom made fiberglass bridge which will be a big improvement over the original wooden bridge. It will be lighter and much more durable for our wet winter weather here on the coast. The permit process for the bridge has already been submitted and approved by ODFW.
In 2016 the road to the park was finally opened after being closed for three years, with the help and support of a volunteer who donated his equipment and knowledge. This ultimately made reopening the road possible. Also a petition was gathered with over 3,000 signatures which showed the strong support for the park and the desire to reopen its road.
For those of you that would like to visit the falls and would like to inquire as to the bridge replacement, you can give a friendly call to Janet at Sunset State Park to let her know of your interest and concern. Her telephone number is 541-888-3778 x221.
For those who would like to volunteer or learn more on how they can help, contact Dee and Tom Jackson at 541-269-7745.
Donna Tyler
North Bend