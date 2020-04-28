A long-time family friend is a VP for one of the largest medical care systems in SoCA, and when I posed the following question received this response:
“You bring up a good point, and one that should not be simply ignored. Medicine today, in addition to providing excellent care, is heavily focused on billing and earnings.
So, my friend, read between the lines.”
My question was: “Just being curious here, how many of the seniors who die having the virus are dying from underlying conditions weakened by the virus, but are being counted as simply dying from the virus? Would I be wrong in thinking many, and believing it is misleading as to the severity of the issue?
Seems hyping the issue boils down to "never letting a crisis go to waste" which might fit politically for some, while resulting in selling papers for others.
Could it be as simple as that?”
To perhaps enforce what my friend had to say, it is today being reported/investigated that a 20% add-on payment to hospitals is being received for billings related to treating coronavirus patients and, if true, has perhaps in some instances led to fraud.
So, where in politics it is said, never let "crisis go to waste" it appears likely it has been adopted in the medical field, too.
Oliver Woods
North Bend
