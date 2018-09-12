I am a 1980 graduate of North Bend High School and embarrassed by the recent events occurring there.
Students and adults in our community are suffering because of prejudice and discrimination justified by a false sense of superiority, self-righteousness, and purported religious beliefs. School is not a place for this, nor is there ANY place for this in our community. This kind of maltreatment reduces social functioning, opportunities for better education and occupational options. The lasting damage caused by the abuse of power can lead to significant health disparities and even suicide. Damage isn’t limited to the victims: There are huge societal costs that we all ultimately must pay.
A culture of bullying has existed at NBHS for many years, at the hands of teachers, staff AND students, fostered and sustained by minimization or inaction. People who bully lack an internal locus of control and become more abusive over time without consequences imposed on them. Those fearing retaliation who know what’s happening is wrong, often feel helpless, guilty, afraid. As for the circumstances surrounding the ACLU lawsuit, here are just a few valuable statistics from several research studies:
Researchers at Columbia University found that the life expectancy of LGBTQ individuals living in communities with high levels of anti-gay prejudice is 12 years shorter than their heterosexual peers;
• 10 percent of LGBTQ youth are threatened or injured with a weapon on school property;
• 34 percent are bullied on school property, 89 percent of transgender youth;
• 28 percent are bullied electronically;
• 40 percent of homeless youth identify as LGBTQ;
Suicide attempts by LGBTQ youth are 4-6 times more likely to result in injury, poisoning or overdose that requires medical treatment;
Suicide rates are 30 percent and 41 percent for lesbian, gay and transgender teens, respectively.
These grim statistics highlight the importance of school being neutral ground. Adults entrusted with the education of our children must be well-informed, show tolerance and stop others from victimizing ANYONE. NBSD’s anti-discrimination policy is rendered useless when selectively applied, which is a violation of the code of ethics of any state-licensed teacher or counselor.
As NBSD searches for a new superintendent, it’s critical for parents, professionals and other community members to share their opinions. We need the right person for the position, who emulates tolerance of diversity and possesses the willingness to change the culture at the school. Contact the NBSD School Board — their email addresses are available on their website. Silence will only perpetuate the status quo.
Denise Stuntzner
North Bend