North Bend citizens have a right to expect lawful and honest City Council meeting minutes. The City Council’s April 14 meeting minutes involve sleight of hand, false statements and embellishment.
After a six-week delay, the council’s April 14 draft minutes were included in the online council packet for June 9, except page 5: “This Page Intentionally Left Blank”. After approval of the minutes, page 5 appeared with City Administrator O’Connor’s lengthy comments introducing Agenda Item #11, Award Bid for Tree Removal. The public couldn’t see his comments beforehand, and there was good reason to hide Page 5.
Page 5 reads as follows: O’Connor said the Parks Board doesn’t keep minutes; the Chairman or Superintendent brings Board discussions to Council. He said the Board’s February 3rd meeting vote to remove trees was brought to Council promptly. "The meeting information was talked about at the following Council meeting ….”
This is deception. There’s no mention in council minutes from Feb. 11 or Feb. 25, the two council meetings following the Parks Board meeting. The tree removal plan was kept quiet; nothing anywhere until March 10, when Superintendent Owen asked to solicit bids.
O’Connor continued, “… in 2017, we wound up hiring a Hearings Officer, going through the same issues that are confronting us again by members of the public who were also fully involved in the former effort to stop the City from maintaining the park for the entire community.”
This is a bald-faced lie. Steve Skinner, Natalie Ranker and I, Parks Board alumni who opposed the tree removal plan, had no part at any point in Kim Griffin’s lawsuit.
Even more creative, O’Connor embellished the minutes with a long statement nowhere to be found in the meeting’s audio recording! He added the Parks Superintendent’s authority into the minutes, to strengthen the argument that Superintendent Owen could do as he wished after the Parks Board approved a ‘plan’ that lacked any detail whatsoever. No site visit, no map, no numbers. Another 20 mature trees, gone.
In summary: Hiding minutes on a controversial matter from the public eye; a lie on when the Parks Board discussion was brought to Council; another lie about Parks Board alumni having been part of a prior lawsuit against the City; embellishments to the minutes for tactical advantage.
Falsification of minutes is illegal under Oregon law. The council should be more careful.
Susanna Noordhoff
North Bend
