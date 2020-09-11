I apologize for the length of this letter. The information is necessary for understanding the process and the effects related to the closure of the swimming pool as stated in the August 25 issue of The World.
In the opinion of 75% of the voters in the City of North Bend, it is the right of the voters to determine how much money is available for spending by the City Council. The charter of the city gives the council the power to make choices as to how the funds are spent.
Since 2016, we have been told many times (council meetings, news paper articles, etc.) that the costs of public safety exceeds property taxes. These statements were made by the city administrator in some form or other with the blessings of the city council. The latest statements were delivered in a press release of June 30 and the administrator's report of July 14, 2020. The costs of public safety exceed property taxes received. Clearly, the message has been that property taxes fund public safety costs 100%. Any excess costs required a public safety fee.
These statements have been consistent except for the budget meetings in May, 2020. During those meetings the city administrator presented a hybrid method to limit the amount of property taxes available for public safety costs. The method was called a “subfund” and has never been used by the City of North Bend before.
At no time did the city administrator's comments, during this three plus years period, share with the public (except for budget meetings) that intergovernmental agreements with the tribes existed which provide for public safety costs only. There was mention of an intergovernmental agreement with School District 13 to provide for one and three-quarters of the cost for two school resource officers.
Here are the facts:
In the 2020-2021 budget, the revenue items related to public safety costs are current year property taxes, previously levied (uncollected) taxes, public safety fees (at $15), intergovernmental agreements as well as fines, fees and miscellaneous. The sum of these amounts is $5,999,826.
The budget committee approved a cost of public safety (including 22 police officer positions) in the amount of $5,806,484.
Revenues exceed costs by $193,342.
The council actually had two choices.
The first choice was to accept the “subfund” method and limit the amount of property taxes available for public safety costs. The upside to this choice, in the minds of the City Council and the city administrator was to allow the city to claim that services from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. would be suspended as well as other police services. This was their agenda to cause the electorate to vote against the $15 reduction of the fee. The downside of this choice was that the city would have only 15 police officer positions.
The second choice was to delete the “subfund” and include 100% of the property taxes to provide full funding for police and fire services. This would have provided what you, the people, desired. The $785,000 public safety fee reduction could have been offset by resources omitted by the city administrator as well as an adjustment of two police positions which were unfilled through most of the last fiscal year.
As we all know, the City Council took the first choice and voted to defund public safety while trying to blame the loss on the reduction of the public safety fee. The city was forced to restore some of the positions to comply with the intergovernmental agreements.
In conclusion, the August 25, 2020 article in The World newspaper is misleading in many ways. The swimming pool was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions and increased costs, not to the inability to increase pool fees. Your vote limited the amount of funds available to the City Council at this time while allowing the council to request major additional funding for any services in the future. The savings from the pool closure were not necessary to fund the public safety costs. Public Safety revenues already exceeded costs. Finally, you, the voters, did not defund the police and fire services.
The current City Council, with the urging of the city administrator, defunded the police by choice.
P.S. Mr. City Administrator, would you kindly stop pointing the finger at the voters and accept the blame for this mess. As the Brits would say, blaming the voters is poppycock.
John Briggs
North Bend
