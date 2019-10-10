The Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District would like to thank the volunteers and partner organizations who participated in National Public Lands Day at Bastendorff Beach on Sept. 21.
Throughout the morning, 118 volunteers collected 360 gallons of trash, pulled scotch broom from three acres of beach, planted 2,200 native plants, and spread 5 pounds of wildflower seed.
Such a successful event would not have been possible without the help of our partners: Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians, Coos Watershed Association, Surfrider Foundation, Coquille Watershed Association, Gorse Action Group, Coos Forest Protective Association, Bandon High School “Go Native” Program, and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. Thank you for making a difference on public lands!
Megan Harper
North Bend