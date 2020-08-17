I can already feel the hate burning into this page by some of you readers.
My issues are highly practical and logical
1. You aren't born a police officer
2. You can change your profession
3. You can you go into this knowing the risk
4. You have/should be extensively trained
All of these things Black and Brown citizens don't have the luxury of, we are born segregated in a time when segregation should be long gone. We live in fear for just being born a certain color. However the moment we try and step up and point out how the system is unjust and rigged against us we are called thugs, crooks and LITERALLY beaten by the white citizens and/police in hope we return to a submissive state.
David Calvillo
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In