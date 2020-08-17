Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

I can already feel the hate burning into this page by some of you readers.

My issues are highly practical and logical

1. You aren't born a police officer

2. You can change your profession

3. You can you go into this knowing the risk

4. You have/should be extensively trained

All of these things Black and Brown citizens don't have the luxury of, we are born segregated in a time when segregation should be long gone. We live in fear for just being born a certain color. However the moment we try and step up and point out how the system is unjust and rigged against us we are called thugs, crooks and LITERALLY beaten by the white citizens and/police in hope we return to a submissive state.

David Calvillo

Coos Bay

